Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Remains out indefinitely
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thybulle (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Golden State.
Thybulle underwent surgery in late October to repair a torn UCL in his left thumb and is without a timetable for a return. He can be considered week-to-week until the Trail Blazers offer an update on his recovery.
