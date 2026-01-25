Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Remains out indefinitely
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thybulle (thumb/knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics.
Thybulle underwent thumb surgery in late October to repair a torn UCL, and he's also dealing with right knee tendinopathy. The 28-year-old swingman remains without a timetable for a return and should be considered week-to-week until Portland offers an update on his progress.
