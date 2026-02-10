default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Thybulle (thumb/knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Thybulle hasn't played since Oct. 29 as he recovers from left thumb surgery, and he's also dealing with right knee tendinopathy. The 28-year-old forward should be considered week-to-week until Portland offers an update on his progress.

More News