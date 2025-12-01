default-cbs-image
Thybulle (thumb) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Thybulle underwent surgery in late October to repair a torn UCL in his left thumb, and there remains no concrete timetable for his return to game action. He can be considered week-to-week until the Trail Blazers provide an update on his recovery.

