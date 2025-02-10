Thybulle (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Denver.
Thybulle has yet to debut this season and there's no clear timetable for his return due to a right ankle sprain. His next chance to play before the All-Star break will come Wednesday against the Nuggets.
