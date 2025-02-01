Thybulle (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Suns.
Thybulle won't make his season debut for the Trail Blazers on Saturday when the team hosts the Suns in Portland. There's no set timetable for his return to the floor as he continues to nurse a right ankle sprain.
