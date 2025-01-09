Thybulle (ankle) is out for Thursday's game versus the Mavericks.
Thybulle has yet to suit up this season due to a sprained right ankle. The Trail Blazers haven't offered up a clear timeline for his return, so he'll likely have more absences in his future.
