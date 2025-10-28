Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Ruled out for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thybulle (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
It's the second leg of a back-to-back set, so the Trail Blazers will give Thybulle the night off, but he should be back for Wednesday's game in Utah. Kris Murray and Blake Wesley figure to absord most of Thybulle's minutes Monday.
