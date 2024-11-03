Thybulle (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Thybulle underwent a procedure in October to address inflammation in his right knee, though he is expected to return to game action soon. The 27-year-old is expected to compete for significant playing time on the wing, and his next chance to play will come Thursday against San Antonio.
