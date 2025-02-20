Thybulle (ankle) will not make his season debut in Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Thybulle will miss Thursday's game against the Lakers. The defensive-minded forward is still not ready to return to the floor for the Trail Blazers, and his timetable for his return remains uncertain as he has yet to play a game for Portland this season.
