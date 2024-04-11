Thybulle (ankle) won't play Thursday against the Warriors.

Thybulle hasn't played since March 29, and he seems unlikely to suit up again in 2023-24 while Portland has already been eliminated from playoff contention. Rayan Rupert should continue to enjoy an enhanced role on the wing while the likes of Thybulle, Malcolm Brogdon (elbow), Shaedon Sharpe (abdomen) and Anfernee Simons (knee) are sidelined.