Thybulle (ankle) won't play Tuesday against the Bucks.

Thybulle is not yet ready to make his 2024-25 debut due to a right ankle injury. It was announced in mid-January that he would miss at least two more weeks while rehabbing, but the team has yet to provide any additional updates. Thybulle's next chance to take the court will arrive Thursday against Orlando.

