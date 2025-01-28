Thybulle (ankle) won't play Tuesday against the Bucks.
Thybulle is not yet ready to make his 2024-25 debut due to a right ankle injury. It was announced in mid-January that he would miss at least two more weeks while rehabbing, but the team has yet to provide any additional updates. Thybulle's next chance to take the court will arrive Thursday against Orlando.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Out at least two more weeks•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Still not ready to play Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Remains sidelined•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Remains out for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Ruled out for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Won't make season debut Saturday•