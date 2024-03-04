Thybulle (hip) is out for Monday's game against Minnesota.
Thybulle will be sidelined for his third contest of the season, being unable to suit up Monday due to left hip soreness. His next opportunity to take the court comes Wednesday versus Oklahoma City.
