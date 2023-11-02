Thybulle ended with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 110-101 victory over the Pistons.

Thybulle failed to record a single point for the second time in five games this season. The 26-year-old forward is shooting just 38.9 percent from the field. So far in 2023-24, Thybulle's 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game have not been enough to compensate for his shooting woes.