Thybulle ended with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, two assists, two blocks and three steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 121-105 victory over Utah.

Thybulle came off the bench for a sixth consecutive game Wednesday, and he's had inconsistent production since reverting to a reserve role. However, he scored in double figures during Wednesday's matchup, just the second time he's done so while coming off the bench. Over his last six appearances, Thybulle has averaged 6.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 24.2 minutes per game.