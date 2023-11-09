Thybulle finished Wednesday's 121-118 overtime loss to Sacramento with 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist and four steals across 34 minutes.

Thybulle saw a considerable uptick in minutes Wednesday with the Trail Blazers dealing with multiple absences. The 26-year-old responded with his first double-digit scoring total of the season while also leading the team in steals. While Thybulle has served exclusively as a starter this year, he hasn't been consistent enough to be reliable in season-long formats at this point.