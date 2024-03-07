Thybulle totaled 16 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 128-120 loss to Oklahoma City.

Thybulle came off the bench and logged his highest scoring production of the season in the loss. Although Thybulle has made several starts amid the rash of injuries on the roster, he's done little with the opportunities given and rarely scores in double-digits. He's logged double-digit scoring totals in just nine games this season, and is destined for fewer chances to perform once Scoot Henderson and Malcolm Brogdon return to action.