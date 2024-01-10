Thybulle (foot) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Knicks.
Thybulle will return to action Tuesday after missing Portland's previous contest with a right foot sprain. Thybulle is averaging 5.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks in 24.2 minutes across his last five appearances.
