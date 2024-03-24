Thybulle (ankle) won't play in Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Thybulle will miss his third straight game with a right ankle impingement. With Jerami Grant (hamstring), Anfernee Simons (knee), Shaedon Sharpe (abdomen) and Malcolm Brogdon (elbow) all joining Thybulle on the sideline Saturday, the Trail Blazers should have plenty of minutes available for the likes of Dalano Banton, Kris Murray, Rayan Rupert and Toumani Camara.