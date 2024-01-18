Thybulle has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Nets. He'll finish with three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and three assists during 21 minutes.

Thybulle operated as one of the Blazers' top options off the bench but only mustered up three points while committing three fouls. Although the game is deep into the fourth quarter, Toumani Camara and Kris Murray are candidates to pick up minutes. Thybulle's next chance to play will come Friday against the Pacers.