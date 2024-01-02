Thybulle is in the starting lineup Monday against Phoenix.
Thybulle starts in place of Toumani Camara (knee) on Monday, although Thybulle is averaging just 21.6 minutes across 12 starts this season. His defensive-specialist role typically tops out at 25-to-30 minutes, even when he's playing with the first unit.
