Thybulle produced five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 19 minutes during Friday's 120-119 loss to the 76ers.

Thybulle has been held to single figures in the scoring column over his last five contests, but he continues to contribute on the defensive end. He's tallied a steal in 14 straight games, and he recorded a block Friday night, marking his sixth of March through six appearances. Thybulle's production in the scoring column won't raise any eyebrows, but his defensive stats make him worth considering in deeper leagues.