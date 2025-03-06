Thybulle (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Oklahoma City.
Thybulle has yet to suit up this season while he recovers from a right ankle sprain. There is no official timetable for the defensive-minded swingman's return to game action, though his next chance to play will come Sunday against Detroit.
