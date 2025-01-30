Thybulle (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Magic.
Thybulle continues to recover from a significant right ankle sprain and has yet to make his 2024-25 regular-season debut. Until the Blazers re-evaluate Thybulle, the veteran forward can be tentatively labeled doubtful ahead of game action, the next of which arrives Saturday against Phoenix.
