Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Thybulle (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Magic.

Thybulle continues to recover from a significant right ankle sprain and has yet to make his 2024-25 regular-season debut. Until the Blazers re-evaluate Thybulle, the veteran forward can be tentatively labeled doubtful ahead of game action, the next of which arrives Saturday against Phoenix.

More News