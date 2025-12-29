Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Still sidelined
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thybulle (thumb) is out for Monday's game against Dallas.
It doesn't seem like Thybulle's return from a torn UCL in his thumb is close. Until Portland updates his timeline for a return, the swingman can be labeled as week-to-week.
