Thybulle provided two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four steals, one rebound and one assist in 30 minutes in Tuesday's 126-101 loss to the Wizards.

Predictably, Thybulle's output on the offensive end took a step back in the second leg of the back-to-back set after he erupted for 14 points on 4-for-6 shooting from three-point range in his Trail Blazers debut Monday against the Lakers. Fantasy managers should take whatever they get from Thybulle in the scoring column as a bonus moving forward, but as long as he can hold down a 25-plus-minute role, he'll have some appeal as a specialist in the two defensive categories. On a per-36-minute basis, Thybulle has averaged 2.7 steals and 1.5 blocks for his career.