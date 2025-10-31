Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: To miss at least four weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thybulle underwent surgery Friday to repair a torn UCL in his left thumb and will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks.
Thybulle sustained the thumb injury after logging just five minutes in Wednesday's win over the Jazz and will now miss an extended period. With the 28-year-old forward sidelined, Kris Murray and Rayan Rupert are candidates for increased playing time. Over four regular-season appearances, Thybulle has averaged 5.0 points and 2.5 steals in 12.3 minutes per contest.
