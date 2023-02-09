Thybulle was traded from the 76ers to the Trail Blazers on Thursday as part of a three-team deal that sends Jalen McDaniels to Philadelphia and Svi Mykhailiuk to the Hornets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Thybulle has spent the first four seasons of his career in Philadelphia but has struggled to find much playing time early in the 2022-23 campaign, averaging a career-low 12.1 minutes over his first 49 appearances of the year. However, the 25-year-old should have a chance to compete with Cam Reddish for minutes in Portland after the Trail Blazers traded Josh Hart to the Knicks on Wednesday.