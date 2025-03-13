Thybulle (ankle) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Knicks, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Thybulle will be available for the Trail Blazers for the first time this season after missing the first 66 games of the 2024-25 campaign. However, he might not play against New York, with head coach Chauncey Billups letting it be known he hasn't seen the veteran forward practice yet, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.