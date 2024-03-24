Thybulle (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Thybulle's absence will mark his third straight and fourth in his last five games. As a result, Kris Murray, Dalano Banton and Rayan Rupert are candidates to see a slight increase in minutes.
