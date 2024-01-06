Thybulle will not return to Friday's game against Dallas due to a right foot sprain. He finished scoreless with two rebounds, one steal and one block in 14 minutes.

The Trail Blazers were getting run out of the building when Thybulle left the game for good, so the lopsided score could've factored into the decision. For now, Thybulle should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against Brooklyn. If he's unavailable to play, there could be more minutes for Toumani Camara and Kris Murray.