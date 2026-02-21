default-cbs-image
Thybulle (knee) will play Friday versus the Nuggets, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Thybulle hasn't played since Oct. 29, so we'd anticipate some heavy minutes restrictions in his first game back. However, even in limited minutes, Thybulle is capable of racking up the steals, so he's on the radar as a potential steals specialist in deep leagues.

