Thybulle will start Friday's game against the Spurs, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Malcolm Brogdon (knee) will not play Friday, but he's considered day-to-day. In addition to Thybulle, it's likely that Scoot Henderson picks up some minutes Friday. As a starter this season, Thybulle holds averages of 6.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.5 three-pointers.
