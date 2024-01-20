Thybulle is set to start at shooting guard in Friday's game against the Pacers, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Thubulle will replace Anfernee Simons (illness) in the starting lineup. The defesive-minded wing has averaged 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists across 22.2 minutes per game in 13 starts this season.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Not on injury report for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Sprains ankle, won't return•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Out sick Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Set to play Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Questionable Tuesday•