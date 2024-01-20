Thybulle is set to start at shooting guard in Friday's game against the Pacers, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Thubulle will replace Anfernee Simons (illness) in the starting lineup. The defesive-minded wing has averaged 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists across 22.2 minutes per game in 13 starts this season.