Thybulle will enter the starting lineup Sunday against the Nuggets, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.

Thybulle will make his 16th start of the season Sunday with Jerami Grant (back) out of the lineup. In his last three starts, Thybulle has averaged 4.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 28.0 minutes per game, so he remains a desperation play in most fantasy formats.