Thybulle (knee, thumb) won't play Saturday versus the Lakers and remains without a timetable to return.

Thybulle, who is recovering from thumb surgery, is also dealing with knee tendinitis and he continues to get ruled out a day in advance of tipoff. Until the Trail Blazers update us on Thybulle's recovery, he should be considered out indefinitely.

