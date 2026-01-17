Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Without a timetable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thybulle (knee, thumb) won't play Saturday versus the Lakers and remains without a timetable to return.
Thybulle, who is recovering from thumb surgery, is also dealing with knee tendinitis and he continues to get ruled out a day in advance of tipoff. Until the Trail Blazers update us on Thybulle's recovery, he should be considered out indefinitely.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Remains without return timetable•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Still sidelined•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Remains out indefinitely•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Remains out indefinitely•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: To miss at least four weeks•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Won't play Friday•