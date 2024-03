Thybulle (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Thybulle has been dealing with a right ankle sprain as of late, aggravating the injury during Monday's game. He'll also end up missing Wednesday's tilt, which should leave more opportunities for Kris Murray, Dalano Banton and Rayan Rupert. Thybulle's next chance to play will come Friday for the first end of a back-to-back set.