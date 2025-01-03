Thybulle (ankle) won't play in Saturday's game against the Bucks.
Thybulle still isn't ready to make his 2024-25 debut for the Trail Blazers after suffering a right ankle sprain during November while ramping up from offseason surgery on his right knee. The disruptive wing's next chance to make his first appearance of the season comes Monday against the Pistons.
