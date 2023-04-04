Thybulle (knee) is out for Tuesday's game versus the Grizzlies, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Thybulle has been downgraded from questionable to out Tuesday due to a right knee effusion. With Cam Reddish (back) and Trendon Watford (ankle) also out and Kevin Knox (knee) questionable, Shaedon Sharpe, Jabari Walker and Jeenathan Williams could see heavy workloads.
