Thybulle (knee) is out for Tuesday's game versus the Grizzlies, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Thybulle has been downgraded from questionable to out Tuesday due to a right knee effusion. With Cam Reddish (back) and Trendon Watford (ankle) also out and Kevin Knox (knee) questionable, Shaedon Sharpe, Jabari Walker and Jeenathan Williams could see heavy workloads.

More News