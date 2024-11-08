Thybulle (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.
Thybulle is still ramping back up to playing form after undergoing a minor surgical procedure on his right knee in October. The 27-year-old's next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Grizzlies.
