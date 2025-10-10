Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thybulle (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's exhibition against the Kings, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
This will be the second straight game on the sidelines for Thybulle due to the knee issue, and his next chance to play will come Tuesday versus the Warriors. Toumani Camara and Kris Murray will pick up the slack in his absence.
