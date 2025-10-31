Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thybulle (thumb) will not suit up for Friday's game against the Nuggets.
Thybulle hurt his thumb during Wednesday's game and will now miss Friday's contest, which could help Rayan Rupert get into the rotation again. Thybulle's next chance to play will come Monday against the Lakers.
