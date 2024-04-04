Thybulle (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Washington.
Thybulle aggravated his ankle injury Friday against Miami and will be unavailable for a third consecutive game. It's possible the Trail Blazers hold him out down the stretch since the team has been eliminated from the playoffs.
