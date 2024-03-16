Thybulle is out for Saturday's game versus the Pelicans due to right ankle soreness, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Thybulle apparently suffered the injury Thursday. His absence means Toumani Camara will be in line for a bigger role. Thybulle's next chance to play will come against the Bulls on Monday.
