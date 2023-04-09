Thybulle (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

Thybulle's right knee effusion will end up keeping him on the sideline for a fourth game in a row to close out the 2022-23 campaign. After coming over from Philadelphia in a Feb. 9 trade, Thybulle appeared in 22 games for Portland -- starting each time -- while averaging 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.5 three-pointers, 1.4 assists and 0.8 blocks in 27.6 minutes per contest. The defensive-minded wing is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, but it's unclear if Portland will look to retain him.