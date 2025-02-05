Thybulle (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.
Thybulle is still recovering from a Grade 2 right ankle sprain that he sustained in late November, and there's no clear timetable for his return. The 27-year-old's next chance to play will come Thursday against the Kings.
