Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Won't play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thybulle (knee) will remain on the sidelines for Tuesday's exhibition game against the Warriors.
Thybulle has yet to appear for the Trail Blazers this preseason, but maybe he will get out there for Portland's preseason finale in Utah on Thursday. Kris Murray and Toumani Camara should continue to get some extended run with Thybulle watching from the sidelines.
