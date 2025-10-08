Thybulle has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against Golden State due to right knee soreness.

Thybulle will miss the Trail Blazers' preseason opener Wednesday with a right knee injury. The 6-foot-5 wing missed all but 15 regular-season games last season due to ankle and knee injuries. He had a procedure to address inflammation in his right knee in October 2024, then suffered a sprained ankle while ramping up his recovery. His next chance to play will come Friday against Sacramento. Kris Murray, Rayan Rupert and Sidy Cissoko could see more minutes Wednesday.