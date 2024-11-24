Thybulle (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Thybulle has yet to make his 2024-25 regular-season debut as he continues to recover from offseason surgery on his right knee. His next chance to play will be against the Pacers on Wednesday.
