Thybulle (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Detroit.
Thybulle has yet to make an appearance this season while recovering from a right ankle sprain. The Trail Blazers' following game takes place Monday against the Warriors, but without a clear timeline for his return, it's unlikely that he will play in that contest, either.
